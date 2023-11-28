Rohit Bal critical: Top 10 times Bollywood divas sizzled in the designer's creations
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Renowned designer Rohit Bal, aged 62, is critically ill and on ventilator support at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, according to HT City sources.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has been hospitalized for the past four days due to a pre-existing cardiac ailment, as reported.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut turns regal for Rohit Bal in a floral saree with a jacket.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in a sheer black dress designed by Rohit Bal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tara Sutaria looked exquisite in a white Anarkali dress designed by Rohit Bal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena exuded regal elegance while showcasing Rohit Bal's designs at the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol looks beautiful in floral white saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor looks glamourous in Rohit Bal Couture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaani Kapoor in Rohit Bal Couture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde in Rohit Bal Couture black embroidered saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy in Rohit bal couture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta looks sizzling hot in a white lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean hair care routine: A 10-step guide to healthy hair growth followed by Korean girls
Find Out More