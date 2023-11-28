Rohit Bal critical: Top 10 times Bollywood divas sizzled in the designer's creations

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023

Renowned designer Rohit Bal, aged 62, is critically ill and on ventilator support at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, according to HT City sources.

He has been hospitalized for the past four days due to a pre-existing cardiac ailment, as reported.

Kangana Ranaut turns regal for Rohit Bal in a floral saree with a jacket.

Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in a sheer black dress designed by Rohit Bal.

Tara Sutaria looked exquisite in a white Anarkali dress designed by Rohit Bal.

Kareena exuded regal elegance while showcasing Rohit Bal's designs at the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale.

Kajol looks beautiful in floral white saree.

Sonam Kapoor looks glamourous in Rohit Bal Couture.

Vaani Kapoor in Rohit Bal Couture.

Pooja Hegde in Rohit Bal Couture black embroidered saree.

Mouni Roy in Rohit bal couture.

Esha Gupta looks sizzling hot in a white lehenga.

