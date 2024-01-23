Rohit Shetty to Ali Abbas Zafar: Top 10 directors who will set box office on fire in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024

Fighter is all set for a grand release directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Welcome franchise is all set to continue after years with Welcome to the Jungle which will have a huge star cast directed by Ahmed Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Shetty’s action movie, Singham Again featuring ensemble cast is also highly anticipated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Abbas Zafar will bring us the duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The third instalment of Jolly LLB could also be released this year with Subash Kapoor on the helm. 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushkar Ojha who has been previously a part of movies like War and Pathaan will be seen directing Yodha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr and Mrs Mahi will be directed by up and coming director Sharan Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anees Bazmee will be the one behind the third sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra will be directed by Vasan Bala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani will be behind the comedy movie Housefull 5 releasing this Diwali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s special prasad for celebrities

 

 Find Out More