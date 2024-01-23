Rohit Shetty to Ali Abbas Zafar: Top 10 directors who will set box office on fire in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Fighter is all set for a grand release directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Welcome franchise is all set to continue after years with Welcome to the Jungle which will have a huge star cast directed by Ahmed Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty’s action movie, Singham Again featuring ensemble cast is also highly anticipated.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Abbas Zafar will bring us the duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third instalment of Jolly LLB could also be released this year with Subash Kapoor on the helm. 2
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushkar Ojha who has been previously a part of movies like War and Pathaan will be seen directing Yodha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr and Mrs Mahi will be directed by up and coming director Sharan Sharma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anees Bazmee will be the one behind the third sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt’s Jigra will be directed by Vasan Bala.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani will be behind the comedy movie Housefull 5 releasing this Diwali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s special prasad for celebrities
Find Out More