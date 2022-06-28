Romantic pictures of parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will make you go aww…

Alia Bhatt's Instagram is filled with romantic pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor.

Murtuza Iqbal

Alia and Ranbir's kiss

Alia shared this picture after their weddng.

Perfect Couple

Alia and Ranbir look like a perfect couple.

Madly in love with each other

Alia and Ranbir are madly in love with each other and these pics are proof.

Alia Bhatt, he is going to be an amazing father

Alia Bhatt who was head over heels in love with Ranbir Kapoor since the beginning bas definitely made a perfect choice in life to have Ranbir as her life partner. His excitement of becoming a father is every bit admirable

Aww...

This picture of Alia and Ranbir will surely make you go aww...

Made for each other

Alia and Ranbir are made for each other.

Happily Married

Those smiles prove Ranbir and Alia are happily married.

