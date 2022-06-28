Romantic pictures of parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will make you go aww…

Alia Bhatt's Instagram is filled with romantic pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywood
Alia shared this picture after their weddng.Source: Bollywood
Alia and Ranbir look like a perfect couple.Source: Bollywood
Alia and Ranbir are madly in love with each other and these pics are proof.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt who was head over heels in love with Ranbir Kapoor since the beginning bas definitely made a perfect choice in life to have Ranbir as her life partner. His excitement of becoming a father is every bit admirableSource: Bollywood
This picture of Alia and Ranbir will surely make you go aww...Source: Bollywood
Alia and Ranbir are made for each other.Source: Bollywood
Those smiles prove Ranbir and Alia are happily married.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!