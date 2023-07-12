RRR 2 confirmed without SS Rajamouli here are Bollywood and South Indian directors who would be perfect⁠

Rupal Purohit

Jul 12, 2023

RRR 2 has been confirmed but it won’t be directed by SS Rajamouli.

Vijayendra Prasad revealed that the sequel will be supervised by SS Rajamouli under the direction of another director.

Here we have mentioned a few directors who can do justice to the magnum opus if not SS Rajamouli.

Lokesh Kanagraj is a phenomenal massy director with Kaithi, Vikram and Master to his credit.

Atlee has directed Jawan and some more massy movies like Mersal and Bigil.

Prashanth Neel who directed KGF can deliver a magnum opus

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is terrific when it comes to high-scale and cinematic experiences.

Sukumar who directed Pushpa is an incredible director

Trivkram Srinivas who directed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a terrific director.

S Shankar has directed masterpieces like Indian, Robot, and 2.0.

Rohit Shetty is known to direct extravagant big-scale movies so can be apt to fill in.

