RRR and more Top 10 Telugu movies trending on Zee5

RRR, Jersey, Geetha Govindam and more popular Telugu movies have been trending massively on ZEE5 platform.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023
This Telugu-language romantic comedy is directed by Venky Atluri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama film is a full paisa vool movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
iSmart Shankar is a science fiction masala film directed by Puri Jagannadh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Machrela Nijojakavargam is a action film starring Nithiin and Anjali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This action drama film stars N T Rama Rao and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This adult comedy entertainer movie is directed by Ravi Babu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about an IAS aspirant, who helps out many youths.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Telugu action drama film is directed by S. S. Rajamouli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri, this Telugu sports drama films stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR has been hugely appreciated and loved by the masses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!