RRR and more Top 10 Telugu movies trending on Zee5

RRR, Jersey, Geetha Govindam and more popular Telugu movies have been trending massively on ZEE5 platform.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Rang De

This Telugu-language romantic comedy is directed by Venky Atluri.

Geetha Govindam

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama film is a full paisa vool movie.

iSmart Shankar

iSmart Shankar is a science fiction masala film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Machrela Nijojakavargam

Machrela Nijojakavargam is a action film starring Nithiin and Anjali.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

This action drama film stars N T Rama Rao and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Crrush

This adult comedy entertainer movie is directed by Ravi Babu.

Vijaya Raghavan

The film is about an IAS aspirant, who helps out many youths.

RRR

This Telugu action drama film is directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Jersey

Directed by Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri, this Telugu sports drama films stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

