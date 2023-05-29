Top 10 most expensive South Indian movies with budgets

Take a look at the list of South Indian movies that were made in India with massive budgets.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Robot 2.0

Robot 2.0 has been made on a budget of Rs 600 crore.

RRR

RRR was made reportedly on a budget of Rs 450 crore.

Baahubali series

Baahubali one was made on a budget of Rs 250 crore and the second one was made on a budget of Rs 430 crore.

Salaar

Salaar has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy

Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Kochadaiiyaan

Kochadaiiyaan has been made on a budget of Rs 125 crore.

Adipurush

Adipurush has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Ponniyin Selvan: I has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Saaho

Saaho got made on a budget of 350 crores.

