Top 10 most expensive South Indian movies with budgets

Take a look at the list of South Indian movies that were made in India with massive budgets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023
Robot 2.0 has been made on a budget of Rs 600 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR was made reportedly on a budget of Rs 450 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali one was made on a budget of Rs 250 crore and the second one was made on a budget of Rs 430 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kochadaiiyaan has been made on a budget of Rs 125 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ponniyin Selvan: I has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: The Rise has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saaho got made on a budget of 350 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South Indian movies have become famous across India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many of these South Indian films were made on expensive budgets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
