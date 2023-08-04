RRR, KGF 2, Kantara and more: SIIMA 2023 nominations complete list

SIIMA honors the best in South cinema and brings forth a remarkable lineup of nominations for the sensational and blockbuster films of 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
RRR bagged 11 nominations. Following RRR is Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam, which has received 10 nominations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
DJ Tillu, Karthikeya 2 and Major are the other films that have been nominated in the Best Film category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1' leads the nomination with 10 honours. Following closely in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram', with nine nominations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Today, Thiruchitrambalam and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect are the other films that have been nominated for Best Film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam bagged eight nominations, while Tovino Thomas's Thallumaala bagged seven nominationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hridayam, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Jana Gana Mana are competing with these two films in the Best Film category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leading the nomination list is Rishab Shetty's Kantara and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 with 11 nominations each.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie, Love Mocktail 2 and Vikrant Rona are the other films nominated for Best FilmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
