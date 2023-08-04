RRR, KGF 2, Kantara and more: SIIMA 2023 nominations complete list

SIIMA honors the best in South cinema and brings forth a remarkable lineup of nominations for the sensational and blockbuster films of 2022.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

RRR tops the list

RRR bagged 11 nominations. Following RRR is Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam, which has received 10 nominations.

Other Telugu nominations

DJ Tillu, Karthikeya 2 and Major are the other films that have been nominated in the Best Film category.

Pride of Tamil cinema

Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1' leads the nomination with 10 honours. Following closely in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram', with nine nominations.

Other Tamil nominations

Love Today, Thiruchitrambalam and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect are the other films that have been nominated for Best Film.

Mammootty and Tovino in the lead

Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam bagged eight nominations, while Tovino Thomas's Thallumaala bagged seven nominations

Other Malayalam nominations

Hridayam, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Jana Gana Mana are competing with these two films in the Best Film category.

KGF 2 and Kantara top the list

Leading the nomination list is Rishab Shetty's Kantara and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 with 11 nominations each.

Other Kannada nominations

Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie, Love Mocktail 2 and Vikrant Rona are the other films nominated for Best Film

