Ram Charan's top 10 box office hits

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023

A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries, Ram Charan's film made Rs 921.4cr as per Indian Gross Collection.

India Gross Box Office Collection of Rangasthalam 1985 that had Ram Charan was Rs 177.20 cr.

Ram Charna's Magadheera was an all-time blockbuster.

Dhruva's box office collection on the first day was Rs 20 crore.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama's first-day collection was Rs 42 crore.

Naayak's worldwide collection was Rs 82.3 crore.

Yevadu made a first-day collection of Rs 8.6 crore.

Ra Cha made a worldwide collection of Rs 81.5 crore.

Ram Charan's Acharya did a business of Rs 76.4 crore worldwide.

Govindudu Andari Vaadele made a collection of Rs 41.4 crore worldwide.

Ram Charan made his acting debut in 2007 with the Telugu film Chirutha.

Ram Charan's second film was released, titled Magadheera.

