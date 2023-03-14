RRR song Naatu Naatu wins Oscars 2023; Top 10 interesting facts about the global hit

The energetic song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Best Original Song Award at the Oscars 2023. Check out some interesting facts about the song that made India proud

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023

First Indian song to win Golden Globe

Naatu Naatu from RRR became the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song honour at the Golden Globe Awards

Oscars 2023

Naata Naatu is the second Indian song to win the Oscars. The first one is Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire

Meaning of Naatu Naatu

Composer MM Keeravani has revealed that the meaning of the song is Culture and Tradition

More than 20 days to film the song

The Oscar-winning song was shot for over 20 days after 2 months of rehearsal.

Chandrabose took over 19months to write Naatu Naatu

Chandrabose wrote 90% of the lyrics in half day and over 19 months to complete the remaining part.

Filmed at Ukraine President's Palace

The song featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR was filmed on the lawns of Mariinsky Palace - the official residence of the President of Ukraine.

First Asian Song

Naatu Naatu became the first Asian song after winning the Golden Globe Awards

Shot in Ukraine

Naatu Naatu was shot in the hot sun of Ukraine which sets at 9 pm. The team filmed the song from morning till night.

More than 100 hook steps

Choreographer Prem Rakshith did around 90 to 110 hook steps before zeroing down to the final one

