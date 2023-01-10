RRR star Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi’s love story will tug at your heartstrings

RRR star Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are couple goals for many! Here's looking back at their love story...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023
It would be hard to believe, those who don't already know it yet, Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi met through their parents. Their match was set by their parents. It was an arranged marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi got married in May 2011. Jr NTR celebrates his birthday in the same month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The grand wedding of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr and Lakshmi Pranathi was in Hyderabad. It was one grand affair which had family, friends and also Fans!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You won't believe it, but as per Pinkvilla report, Jr NTR's wedding was attended by 3000 celebs and 12,000 fans. Imagine in 2011!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lakshmi Pranathi was just 18 when she tied the knot with Jr NTR, who was 26 back then. Their age gap of 8 years was not a problem at all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi welcomed their first baby boy in 2014 and the second baby boy in 2019. The firstborn is named Abhay Ram while the secondborn is named Bhargav Ram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From the pictures that have gone viral online Jr NTR comes across a very romantic person. He and Lakshmi Pranathi make for one of the best real-life pair ever!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just a good son and a husband, Jr NTR is also a doting father. He and his kids are a gang and they are addressed as brat pack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite achieving global success with RRR, Jr NTR is quite humble and a family man. He is not that active on social media but keeps sharing pics every now and then.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that whenever his lady love is low, Jr NTR loves to cook a good meal for his wife. Now, aren't they the cutest?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
