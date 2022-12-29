RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana's pics that prove they are a power couple

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are a match made in heaven. Take a look.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Ram and Upasana's best pics

RRR star and his wifey are a power couple.

Smile please

Ram and Upasana reportedly met in college.

Lovebirds

After a year of relationship, Ram and Upasana Kamineni married in 2012.

Soon-to-be-parents

Ram and Upasana are going to soon welcome their first child.

Desi power

Ram and Upasana make for one stylish couple.

The power dressing

They have never gone wrong with their styling.

Eyes for you

Ram and Upasana make for a match made in heaven.

Connected to roots

Didn't we say they are the epitome of perfect couple?

Travel buddies

Ram and Upasana love to travel the world together.

Love all over

Ram and Upasana sure set strong couple goals.

