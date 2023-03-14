RRR star Ram Charan makes these top 10 dishes to make wife Upasana happy

Ram Charan likes entering the kitchen and making his wife Upasana feel special. Here's what the actor loves cooking. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 14, 2023

Chef

Ram Charan during the lockdown cooked for his Mrs Upasana, what looked like a non-veg dish.

Eggs

When the actor was in Africa he was seen cooking eggs in the middle of the road.

Fish curry

The actor loves cooking fish curry too for his wife.

Fresh butter

Ram's grandmother had taught him the art of making fresh white butter.

Loves cooking

It seems like Ram is very fond of his wife and makes her feel special by cooking dinner.

Quality time

Given a chance the actor would love to be at home and always cook for his wife.

Spending time

Ram's wife is pregnant and he ensures that he satiates her pregnancy cravings.

Chef's hat

Ram loves to don the chef's hat and be in the kitchen.

Workfront

The star is on cloud nine as his song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023.

About Ram Charan

The actor did his debut with the Tamil film Chirutha.

