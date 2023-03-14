RRR star Ram Charan makes these top 10 dishes to make wife Upasana happy

Ram Charan likes entering the kitchen and making his wife Upasana feel special. Here's what the actor loves cooking. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
Ram Charan during the lockdown cooked for his Mrs Upasana, what looked like a non-veg dish.
When the actor was in Africa he was seen cooking eggs in the middle of the road.
The actor loves cooking fish curry too for his wife.
Ram's grandmother had taught him the art of making fresh white butter.
It seems like Ram is very fond of his wife and makes her feel special by cooking dinner.
Given a chance the actor would love to be at home and always cook for his wife.
Ram's wife is pregnant and he ensures that he satiates her pregnancy cravings.
Ram loves to don the chef's hat and be in the kitchen.
The star is on cloud nine as his song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023.
The actor did his debut with the Tamil film Chirutha.
