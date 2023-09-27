RRR star Ram Charan's Top 10 movies to watch on OTT to celebrate his 16 years in Tollywood

Here is a list of movies starring Ram Charan to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Ram Charan completes 16 glorious years

Ram Charan will be completing 16 years of film career in Indian Cinema on 28th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangasthalam re-release

To celebrate the big day his blockbuster movie Rangasthalam will be released in theaters in some parts of Southern India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan's movies

To celebrate the occasion here are some of the best movies starring Ram Charan to watch on OTT platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR

SS Rajamouli's directorial blockbuster magnum opus is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magadheera

SS Rajamouli directorial fantasy action film Magadheera is available on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangasthalam

If you cannot watch Ram Charan’s blockbuster movie again on big screens then it is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruva

Ram plays a police officer in this action crime thriller which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yevadu

Yevadu A guy is out to take revenge for his girlfriend's murder. Watch it on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayak

Nayak is an action comedy-drama also starring Kajal Aggarwal. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chirutha

Ram Charan’s debut movie Chirutha was a commercial success. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zanjeer

Tollywood superstar collaborated with Priyanka Chopra for this movie. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bruce Lee: The Fighter

Bruce Lee: The Fighter is action comedy film also starring Rakul Preet Singh available on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govindudu Andarivadele

This emotional action drama is available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 TV celebs who were attacked in public

 

 Find Out More