RRR star Ram Charan's Top 10 movies to watch on OTT to celebrate his 16 years in Tollywood

Here is a list of movies starring Ram Charan to watch onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Ram Charan will be completing 16 years of film career in Indian Cinema on 28th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To celebrate the big day his blockbuster movie Rangasthalam will be released in theaters in some parts of Southern India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To celebrate the occasion here are some of the best movies starring Ram Charan to watch on OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli's directorial blockbuster magnum opus is streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli directorial fantasy action film Magadheera is available on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you cannot watch Ram Charan’s blockbuster movie again on big screens then it is available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram plays a police officer in this action crime thriller which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yevadu A guy is out to take revenge for his girlfriend's murder. Watch it on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayak is an action comedy-drama also starring Kajal Aggarwal. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan’s debut movie Chirutha was a commercial success. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tollywood superstar collaborated with Priyanka Chopra for this movie. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bruce Lee: The Fighter is action comedy film also starring Rakul Preet Singh available on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This emotional action drama is available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!