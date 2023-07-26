RRR to Dangal: Top 10 Indian movies that are highest grossers at the overseas box office

Dangal

This Aamir Khan starrer collected $216 million at the overseas box office

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This emotional drama, which has many fans across the country, has collected $70.80 million at the box office

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Baahubali: The Conclusion Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, the second part of the franchise garnered $61.50 million

Andhadhun

This crime thriller starring Ayushman Khurrana and Tabu managed to collect $46.80 million at the box office

Dhoom 3

The third part of the Dhoom franchise has attracted many audiences at overseas and has collected $31.30 million

Hindi Medium

This film, starring Irrfan Khan, is one of many beautiful films he has been part of and has $33.80 million

PK

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma’s PK garnered $46.80 million at the overseas box office

RRR

RRR Another Rajamouli directorial which even brought an Oscar to India has collected $45.00 million at the overseas box office

Pathaan

With Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, this action entertainer collected $49.20 million

KGF: Chapter 2

The first chapter of KGF could not beat the collections of its second chapter. The film collected $27.50 million

