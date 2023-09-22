Rs 99 ticket on National Cinema Day: Jawan and these other films to benefit at the box office

National Cinema Day is returning after a successful initiative last year by MAI.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

National Cinema Day

Starting last year Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has decided to celebrate October 13 as National Cinema Day.

Ticket offer

In order to celebrate the day all multiplexes and cinemas across the country would offer ticket fares at Rs 99.

Movies to watch on NCD

National Cinema Day with tickets priced at Rs 99 is returning on 13th October and here are some movies that will be benefited.

Fukrey 3

The third installment of the comedy flick Fukrey will have a positive impact of National Cinema Day.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj releasing on 6th October may have audiences in large numbers due to NCD's offer.

Thankyou for Coming

Bhumi Pednekar starrer is releasing on 6th October and may have positive response of National Cinema Day.

The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri’s movie The Vaccine War is releasing on 28th September and will benefit from the offer.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan which is already doing impressive business will pull more crowds.

The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar’s movie releasing on 22nd September will also be benefited.

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut starrer, a sequel to iconic horror comedy Chanramukhi is also releasing on 28th September.

