Rs 99 ticket on National Cinema Day: Jawan and these other films to benefit at the box office

National Cinema Day is returning after a successful initiative last year by MAI. | Sep 22, 2023
Starting last year Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has decided to celebrate October 13 as National Cinema Day.
In order to celebrate the day all multiplexes and cinemas across the country would offer ticket fares at Rs 99.
National Cinema Day with tickets priced at Rs 99 is returning on 13th October and here are some movies that will be benefited.
The third installment of the comedy flick Fukrey will have a positive impact of National Cinema Day.
Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj releasing on 6th October may have audiences in large numbers due to NCD's offer.
Bhumi Pednekar starrer is releasing on 6th October and may have positive response of National Cinema Day.
Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Vaccine War is releasing on 28th September and will benefit from the offer.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan which is already doing impressive business will pull more crowds.
Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar's movie releasing on 22nd September will also be benefited.
Kangana Ranaut starrer, a sequel to iconic horror comedy Chanramukhi is also releasing on 28th September.
Thanks For Reading!