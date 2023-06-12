Top 10 stars who survived near fatal accidents

Here, take a look at the list of stars who had bad accidents.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik lately faced a car accident that impacted her head and lower back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan had a bad accident during Coolie which was life-threatening.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan slipped in a waterfall in Iceland during Dilwale shooting and would have lost his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was hit by a bus during Khakee shooting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan had a head injury during Bang Bang filming and had to undergo brain surgery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was hit with a stone on the head on the sets of Kya Kehna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput had injured his ribs during the shooting of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hema Malini

Hema Malini had a car accident in Rajasthan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood's car caught fire when he wa at Western Express Highway.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had a car accident during the shooting of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saved

These stars were saved by the grace of god.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miracle

These stars had a miraculous escape.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Biggest upcoming Bollywood sequels

 

 Find Out More