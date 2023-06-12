Top 10 stars who survived near fatal accidents

Here, take a look at the list of stars who had bad accidents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
Rubina Dilaik lately faced a car accident that impacted her head and lower back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan had a bad accident during Coolie which was life-threatening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan slipped in a waterfall in Iceland during Dilwale shooting and would have lost his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was hit by a bus during Khakee shooting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan had a head injury during Bang Bang filming and had to undergo brain surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan was hit with a stone on the head on the sets of Kya Kehna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput had injured his ribs during the shooting of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini had a car accident in Rajasthan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Sood's car caught fire when he wa at Western Express Highway.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had a car accident during the shooting of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
