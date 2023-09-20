Russell Brand: Timeline of sexual assault allegations made against the Hollywood star

Comedian and actor Russell Brand is facing charges for rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse from 2006-2013. Here's all you need to know.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Multiple charges

Russell Brand is being investigated following allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse against him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joint investigation

The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 in a joint investigation accused Rusell of sexually assaulting four women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Denied claims

The comedian turned actor denied all claims and said that all of his relationships have been "consensual".

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allegations

The allegations made by the four women occurred between 2006 to 2013, where they accused him of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sexual Assault

A woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Rusell during a 3-month relationship when she was 16 and still at school in 2006.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rape allegations

Another woman alleged that the actor raped her at his Los Angeles home on July 1, 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Physical and emotional assault

A third woman accused Rusell of sexual assault and claimed he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during a 6-month relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What Russell said

The actor posted a video on social media last week and claimed that he is the subject of a "coordinated attack".

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Future book projects halted

Rusell’s publisher announced on Monday that all of his future book projects have been paused after the allegations against him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shows postponed

The promoters of his stand-up shows postponed the remainder of his tour following the allegations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Virat Kohli and teammates unfollow pro-Khalistan singer Shubh of Cheques fame; Top 10 things to know

 

 Find Out More