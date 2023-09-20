Russell Brand: Timeline of sexual assault allegations made against the Hollywood star

Comedian and actor Russell Brand is facing charges for rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse from 2006-2013. Here's all you need to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
Russell Brand is being investigated following allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse against him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 in a joint investigation accused Rusell of sexually assaulting four women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The comedian turned actor denied all claims and said that all of his relationships have been "consensual".Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The allegations made by the four women occurred between 2006 to 2013, where they accused him of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Rusell during a 3-month relationship when she was 16 and still at school in 2006.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another woman alleged that the actor raped her at his Los Angeles home on July 1, 2012.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A third woman accused Rusell of sexual assault and claimed he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during a 6-month relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor posted a video on social media last week and claimed that he is the subject of a "coordinated attack".Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rusell’s publisher announced on Monday that all of his future book projects have been paused after the allegations against him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The promoters of his stand-up shows postponed the remainder of his tour following the allegations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!