Meet Ananya Panday’s lesser-known sister Rysa Panday, the only Indian at grand Le Bal 2024 in Paris
Pooja Darade
| Dec 03, 2024
Rysa Panday: Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter made her Le Bal debut in Paris this Saturday.
She is the younger sister of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.
Rysa is born on March 10, 2004.
Bhavana took to her social media and wrote, 'My baby girl shining at @lebal.paris !!! !!! Shine on ! #gratitude #proudmommy !!! Love you'
Chunky Panday wrote, 'The Belle of the Ball @lebal.paris 2024. My Little Princess Rysa, So Proud of you. Keep Smiling, Ruling and Rocking."
Rysa Panday has studied BFA in Film/Video and Photographic Arts from NYU.
Rysa is a budding filmmaker and has directed a short film in the past.
Rysa isn't as socially open as Ananya, as her Instagram account is private.
Rysa is fond of cooking and has an open Instagram account where she posts food photos: rice__and__more.
