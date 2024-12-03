Meet Ananya Panday’s lesser-known sister Rysa Panday, the only Indian at grand Le Bal 2024 in Paris

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2024

Rysa Panday: Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter made her Le Bal debut in Paris this Saturday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is the younger sister of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rysa is born on March 10, 2004.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhavana took to her social media and wrote, 'My baby girl shining at @lebal.paris !!! !!! Shine on ! #gratitude #proudmommy !!! Love you'

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chunky Panday wrote, 'The Belle of the Ball @lebal.paris 2024. My Little Princess Rysa, So Proud of you. Keep Smiling, Ruling and Rocking."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rysa Panday has studied BFA in Film/Video and Photographic Arts from NYU.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rysa is a budding filmmaker and has directed a short film in the past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rysa isn't as socially open as Ananya, as her Instagram account is private.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rysa is fond of cooking and has an open Instagram account where she posts food photos: rice__and__more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vikrant Massey, Twinkle Khanna and others who quit Bollywood after gaining popularity

 

 Find Out More