Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo actress Radhika Madan looks savage in her new glam avatar

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023

Radhika Madan captioned her latest bold snaps as "Walking the talk."

Radhika Madan wore a stunning outfit by Neeta Lulla.

Radhika's wore a black leather blouse that had a high neck.

Radhika pained her stunning outfit with a full length skirt that had detailing on the waist.

Radhika completed her look with leather boots that were matching to her outfit.

Radhika is totally a fashion queen in the Bollywood industry.

Radhika often posts her glam photos from her fashion diaries on social media.

Radhika is gaining fame for her latest work in Saas Bahu aur Flamingo.

Radhika's fashionable looks will surely blow your mind.

