Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more: Top 10 films and shows on OTT based on drug mafia
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023
There have been many movies and OTT shows that have highlighted the issue of drug mafia.
Here, check out the best shows and series on OTT platforms on drug mafia.
Homi Adjania's Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about a matriarch who finds herself in the world of drugs and violence.
Udta Punjab on Netflix is the journey of a doctor, singer, labourer and a police who are involved in the drug use in the state.
Shaitaan on Netflix is about Kalki Koechlin who gets into drugs and alcohol and kills two people in over-sppeding.
Beautiful Boy streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about a son struggling with drug addiction.
Smoke on Eros Now is about a Russian drug lord who has to deal with the murder of his associates.
Ozark on Netflix is about how managing money for a Mexican drug cartel went wrong in varied ways.
Dum Maaro Dum on Disney+ Hotstar is about inspector Vishnu Kamath fnding about drug smuggling after Lory Gomes is detained at Goa airport as his bag has illegal substances.
High on MX Player is about a group of corrupt doctors who run a pill that charges up the illegal drug market.
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics on Netflix is a series on the hallucinogenic drugs where celebrities narrate their experience.
Narcos on Netflix highlights the spread of cartels in America and the law enforcements efforts to end the same.
