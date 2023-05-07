Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more; Top 10 women-centric web-series on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo starring Dimple Kapadia is the latest Disney+Hotstar release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay Begum led by Pooja Bhatt is definitely a must watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen takes the lead in Aarya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Foru More Shots Please on Disney+Hotstar will keep you hooked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon's Aranyak's received rave reviews.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gilli Pucchi from Ajeeb Dastans got a lot of attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari's Humans will keep you hooked throughout.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Masaba Masaba in Netflix is a fun watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's Mai starring Sakshi Tanwar will leave you moved.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte has excelled in Ghoul.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Saddest Anime movies on OTT platforms
Find Out More