Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more; Top 10 women-centric web-series on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo starring Dimple Kapadia is the latest Disney+Hotstar release.

Bombay Begum led by Pooja Bhatt is definitely a must watch.

Sushmita Sen takes the lead in Aarya.

Foru More Shots Please on Disney+Hotstar will keep you hooked.

Raveena Tandon's Aranyak's received rave reviews.

Gilli Pucchi from Ajeeb Dastans got a lot of attention.

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari's Humans will keep you hooked throughout.

Masaba Masaba in Netflix is a fun watch.

Netflix's Mai starring Sakshi Tanwar will leave you moved.

Radhika Apte has excelled in Ghoul.

