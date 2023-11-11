Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and family for Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed birthday; check unmissable pics

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023

Meet the birthday girl, Pashmina Roshan. She looks so pretty.

Pashmina poses with her family. 

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad also soaked in the retro fever for Pashmina's special day. 

Saba joins in the fun with Pashmina and Sunaina. 

It's a full house for Pashmina's birthday. 

Saba has grown close to both Sunaina and Pashmina. 

Their pictures from Sunaina's birthday are proof!

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been seeing each other for a while. 

There have been wedding rumours but the two of them seem steadily moving in a relationship.

Their PDA and mushy pictures often make headlines.

Saba and Hrithik's relationship has got mixed reactions on the internet. 

