Saba Azad shares UNSEEN pics with Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

Hrithik Roshan has clocked 49 years today. And Saba Azad, his actress girlfriend has penned a heartfelt note for him, describing him in praise and in the most poetic manner.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023

Selfie 

Whose smile did you like more? A wide smile of Saba Azad or Hrithik Roshan's charming smile?

Outdoorsy 

Both Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad love being outdoors and have been on vacays in Europe. Saba said that he is full of graceful and kindness even when the world isn't. 

Winter Special 

Winter has made Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad glow ever more, no? Saba said that Hrithik is annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day. 

Drinking partner 

Here's a selfie clicked by Hrithik of them enjoying their time in a Jazz club. 

Being goofballs 

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad turned goofy while posing in front of the club. In her note, Saba called his forever wide-eyed, curious and constantly evolving person. 

One in the alps

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently jetted off for a Christmas plus New Year's eve vacation. Here they are with Pashmina.

Saba's heartfelt note 

Saba Azad heaped praises on Hrithik Roshan in her post and asked him to be the goofball and curious person that he is for ever and ever. She also thanked him for being 'borned'. 

Hrithik's candid 

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been dating each other for a while now. They would have a lot of unseen candids! It would be a treat for all the fans.

Relaxation

Here's Hrithik Roshan relaxing before he gears up for Fighter and Krrish 4 next.

