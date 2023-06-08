Saboor Aly, Sajal Ali, Mahira Khan and more: Top 10 most beautiful Pakistani actresses

Take a look at the most prettiest Pakistani actresses right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Pakistani actress Saboor Aly is the younger sister of actress Sajal Aly. Saboor gained fame with Mr.Shamim in which she had done a comedy role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajal Ali is one of the highest-paid Pakistani heroines known to work in Pakistani films and TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira Khan is known for her work in the Bollywood movie Raees and for her Pakistani serial Humsafar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hania Amir has done Pakistani drama, films and is known for her sweet dimple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neelum Muneer is a sexy Pakistani model, film, and TV actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarah Khan is one of the most successful actresses of the Pakistani entertainment industry and is the sister of Noor Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mehwish Hayat has been a famous TV actress back of the 1980s.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kinza Hashmi is an alluring Pakistani actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aima Baig is known for her work in Mazak Raat, Coke Studio to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Rajpoot is the evergreen heroine of Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These Pakistani actresses have a charm of their own.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These Pakistani heroines are considered to be the prettiest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!