Saboor Aly, Sajal Ali, Mahira Khan and more: Top 10 most beautiful Pakistani actresses

Take a look at the most prettiest Pakistani actresses right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

Saboor Aly

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly is the younger sister of actress Sajal Aly. Saboor gained fame with Mr.Shamim in which she had done a comedy role.

Sajal Ali

Sajal Ali is one of the highest-paid Pakistani heroines known to work in Pakistani films and TV.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is known for her work in the Bollywood movie Raees and for her Pakistani serial Humsafar.

Hania Amir

Hania Amir has done Pakistani drama, films and is known for her sweet dimple.

Neelum Muneer

Neelum Muneer is a sexy Pakistani model, film, and TV actress.

Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan is one of the most successful actresses of the Pakistani entertainment industry and is the sister of Noor Khan.

Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat has been a famous TV actress back of the 1980s.

Kinza Hashmi

Kinza Hashmi is an alluring Pakistani actress.

Aima Baig

Aima Baig is known for her work in Mazak Raat, Coke Studio to name a few.

Neha Rajpoot

Neha Rajpoot is the evergreen heroine of Pakistan.

