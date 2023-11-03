Sachin Tendulkar and other Top 10 cricketers who acted in movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar played a lead role in his biographical film Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irfan Pathan made his acting debut in Tamil film Cobra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sreesanth made his Telugu film debut in Team 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vinod Kambli starred alongside Suniel Shetty in Aanarth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil Dev played himself in several movies like Iqbal, Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Stumped and a cameo in 83.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuvraj Singh worked as a child artist in Punjabi films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harbhajan Singh starred in Punjabi film Bha Ji in Problem.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Jadeja played an important role in 2003 film Khel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salim Durani acted opposite Parveen Babi in Charitra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunil Gavaskar acted in a Marathi movie Savli Premachi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Horoscope 3 November 2023: Know what your zodiac sign holds for you

 

 Find Out More