Sachin Tendulkar and other Top 10 cricketers who acted in movies
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar played a lead role in his biographical film Sachin: A Billion Dreams.
Irfan Pathan made his acting debut in Tamil film Cobra.
Sreesanth made his Telugu film debut in Team 5.
Vinod Kambli starred alongside Suniel Shetty in Aanarth.
Kapil Dev played himself in several movies like Iqbal, Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Stumped and a cameo in 83.
Yuvraj Singh worked as a child artist in Punjabi films.
Harbhajan Singh starred in Punjabi film Bha Ji in Problem.
Ajay Jadeja played an important role in 2003 film Khel.
Salim Durani acted opposite Parveen Babi in Charitra.
Sunil Gavaskar acted in a Marathi movie Savli Premachi.
