Sachin Tendulkar's most adorable photos with daughter Sara Tendulkar
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023
Sara Tendulkar is very close to her dad Sachin Tendulkar who turned 50 today.
Sachin Tendulkar is very protective about his daughter and always stands by her.
Sara Tendulkar undeniably shares a very special and unique bond with dad Sachin Tendulkar.
Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar look the sweetest in the frame.
This is a throwback snap where Sachin and Sara are seen grinning.
Little Sara is her dad Sachin's favourite.
Sachin had quashed rumours that said that Sara was doing her Bollywood debut.
The father-daughter look the cutest.
When Sara graduated she was seen smiling with her dad Sachin, next to her.
Both Sachin and Sara share priceless moments together on social media.
