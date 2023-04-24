Sachin Tendulkar's most adorable photos with daughter Sara Tendulkar

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023

Sara Tendulkar is very close to her dad Sachin Tendulkar who turned 50 today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin Tendulkar is very protective about his daughter and always stands by her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar undeniably shares a very special and unique bond with dad Sachin Tendulkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar look the sweetest in the frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This is a throwback snap where Sachin and Sara are seen grinning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Little Sara is her dad Sachin's favourite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin had quashed rumours that said that Sara was doing her Bollywood debut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The father-daughter look the cutest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Sara graduated she was seen smiling with her dad Sachin, next to her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both Sachin and Sara share priceless moments together on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salman Khan's Top 10 biggest weekend grossers at box office

 

 Find Out More