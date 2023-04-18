Sara Tendulkar inspired Top 10 outfits for the wedding season

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023

Sara Tendulkar knows to look like a princess in a pink coloured lehenga by Anita Dongre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar knows to exude hot vibes in a lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar looks the prettiest in a yellow co-ord set which you can wear for haldi occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar looks pretty in a green lehenga choli which is giving her face an instant glow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar's fashion is not complete without a black lehenga that has an off-shoulder style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All you need is a pretty pink saree to look alluring like Sara Tendulkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar looks the hottest in a pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar's Marathi girl look has totally snatched our hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar in a kurti exudes charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All you need is a light green sharara to look pretty like Sara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: War 2 star cast fee will leave you shocked

 

 Find Out More