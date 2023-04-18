Sara Tendulkar inspired Top 10 outfits for the wedding season
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023
Sara Tendulkar knows to look like a princess in a pink coloured lehenga by Anita Dongre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar knows to exude hot vibes in a lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar looks the prettiest in a yellow co-ord set which you can wear for haldi occasion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar looks pretty in a green lehenga choli which is giving her face an instant glow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar's fashion is not complete without a black lehenga that has an off-shoulder style.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a pretty pink saree to look alluring like Sara Tendulkar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar looks the hottest in a pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar's Marathi girl look has totally snatched our hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar in a kurti exudes charm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a light green sharara to look pretty like Sara.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: War 2 star cast fee will leave you shocked
Find Out More