Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar's is a summer siren in these Top 10 pics

Sachin Tendulkar's sweet daughter Sara Tendulkar's fashion is impeccable. Here, take a look at her classiest snaps which are too good to miss on the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Hottie

All you need is a floral dress to beat the heat of the summer.

Classy

Sara looks chic in this black t-shirt and denim. We are totally in awe of her look.

Holiday goals

Sara's perfect holiday wardrobe is what dreams are made up of.

Chic

The fashion diva looks too hot in this white summer outfit which she teamed up with hoop earrings.

Nail it

The star knows to look comfortable nail the same perfectly and how?

Elegant

This off-shoulder top that had a hemline and grey pants looked very pretty on the star.

Strapless outfit

When Sara had been to Monte Carlo she wore a sexy black coloured strapless jumpsuit for her holiday.

Colour of the year

Sara wore this sexy white cut-out dress for her graduation and paired her look with pumps and earrings.

White beauty

Sara's favourite colour is surely white and her summer fashion is just so on point.

Nailing

Sara wore a bright pink coloured lehenga by Manish Malhotra for the engagement party of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's.

