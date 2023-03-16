Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar's is a summer siren in these Top 10 pics

Sachin Tendulkar's sweet daughter Sara Tendulkar's fashion is impeccable. Here, take a look at her classiest snaps which are too good to miss on the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
All you need is a floral dress to beat the heat of the summer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara looks chic in this black t-shirt and denim. We are totally in awe of her look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara's perfect holiday wardrobe is what dreams are made up of.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fashion diva looks too hot in this white summer outfit which she teamed up with hoop earrings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star knows to look comfortable nail the same perfectly and how?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This off-shoulder top that had a hemline and grey pants looked very pretty on the star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Sara had been to Monte Carlo she wore a sexy black coloured strapless jumpsuit for her holiday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara wore this sexy white cut-out dress for her graduation and paired her look with pumps and earrings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara's favourite colour is surely white and her summer fashion is just so on point.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara wore a bright pink coloured lehenga by Manish Malhotra for the engagement party of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!