Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar's skincare regime

Sara Tendulkar has sexy skin and surely it is in her genes. However, this is her skincare routine which you too should follow.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2023

Cleansing

The starkid likes to cleanse, tone and moisturise her skin in the morning and night.

Night skincare routine

The diva has a fixed nighttime routine, where she applies night cream reportedly before sleeping.

Diet

Sara likes to give attention to her diet which surely shows up on her face.

Eating healthy

Sara believes that what we eat affects our face so she consumes a good diet.

Greens

Sachin's daughter Sara includes a lot of greens in her diet which keeps her healthy.

Away from junk

The pretty lady is far away from fried food.

Juice

Sara loves to consume juice which is a healthy intake.

Beauty is within

Sara does not like to do a lot of makeup and just puts on a bit of kajal.

Minimalistic

Sara loves to carry a beauty blender and pink lipstick in her bag all the time.

Workout

Sara loves running which helps in blood circulation.

