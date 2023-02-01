Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar's skincare regime

Sara Tendulkar has sexy skin and surely it is in her genes. However, this is her skincare routine which you too should follow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2023
The starkid likes to cleanse, tone and moisturise her skin in the morning and night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva has a fixed nighttime routine, where she applies night cream reportedly before sleeping.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara likes to give attention to her diet which surely shows up on her face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara believes that what we eat affects our face so she consumes a good diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin's daughter Sara includes a lot of greens in her diet which keeps her healthy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pretty lady is far away from fried food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara loves to consume juice which is a healthy intake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara does not like to do a lot of makeup and just puts on a bit of kajal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara loves to carry a beauty blender and pink lipstick in her bag all the time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara loves running which helps in blood circulation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!