Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar's Top 10 desi looks

Sara Tendulkar who is the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is known to have an impressive fashion sense. Check out her desi looks here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2023

Slaying

Sara knows to slay in every frame with her dressing style and killer smile.

Prettiest

Sara is known to fill her Instagram handle with her desi diaries which are chic.

Dreamy

The young diva looks like she has come out of a dream as she oozed hotness in this pink lehenga.

Royal

Sara was seen wearing a red kurti with a maang tikka as she got mehendi done for a royal wedding.

Always grabs limelight

Sara is known for her ethnic sartorial picks which are all things stunning and amazing.

Homage

Sara's ethnic charm was well seen in Anita Dongre's collection named Homage. She wore choli and ghagra pants with a dupatta.

Best

The star kid was seen wearing a bandhani saree with a golden-coloured blouse.

Marathi look

Sara was seen showcasing her Marathi side as she wore a nath and gold necklace.

Bridal look

Sara looked beautiful in this bridal photoshoot, as she wore Anita Dongre's bridal wear.

Unique

Sara loves to wear Indian clothes when in India and also when she is abroad.

