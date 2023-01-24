Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar's Top 10 happy pictures will put a smile on your face

Sara Tendulkar who is the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar is known to set fire with her happy snaps. Take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2023

New Year look

The diva was seen celebrating New Year in Goa. The young woman loves to travel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sensuous

Sara Tendulkar looked hot in a white-coloured sleeveless top. She was looking gorgeous in the frame and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pout please

We love the way Sara has given a pout in this frame which is all things adorable and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best time

Sara loves Thailand and the proof of the same is this snap where she looks happy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara's personal life

Rumours ended when Gill was seen with Sara Ali Khan by the paps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Birthday goals

Sara was seen ringing her low-key birthday in London with an adorable smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cutie

Sara looked sweet in a floral printed skirt, purple top and a white coloured shirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eternal smile

The star kid was seen holding a cup that had bubble tea when she was in Thailand. She looked refreshed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happiest girl

Sara loves to chill in luxury resorts by the beach and is also a mountain baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Sara

Reportedly she was dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill post they commented on each other's social media posts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest paid contestants of popular, hit TV reality shows

 

 Find Out More