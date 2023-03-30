Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar's Top 10 pics that prove she's prettier than Bollywood star kids

Sara Tendulkar is looking the prettiest in her photos. Here, take a look at her hot snaps which will blow your mind.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Motivating

This snap was taken when Sara was participating in a marathon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Sara is beautiful beyond words.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family time

Sara is posing with Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar, her parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Sara looks too cute in this picture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Selfie time

Both Sachin and Sara are ruling the frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Internet sensation

Sara is ruling social media and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Summer time

Sara was seen vacationing at Monte Carlo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friends time

Sara was seen making a cute goofy face with her buddies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prettiest

Sara looks the sweetest in this snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beautiful

Sara's smile will remove all the pain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Rashmika Mandanna dished out looks that proved she's a summer siren

 

 Find Out More