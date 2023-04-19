Sara Tendulkar's Top 10 vacation moments
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023
Sara Tendulkar is beating summer heat with a getaway in lush greens
Sara living the moment on a Thailand beach.
Sara Tendulkar’s Bali trip is giving all machan outing vibes.
Looks like Sara is on a village tour.
She is enjoying into the wild during her Bali trip.
Sara inspires to take a weekend getaway.
This photo clicked in London made headlines in context of Sara secretly dating Shubman Gill.
Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter is all smiles enjoying in Budapest.
Sara Tendulkar looks stunning in this frame.
If you can’t take a vacation right away go on a sunday brunch.
