Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and more celebs invited for Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya
Bollywood Staff
Dec 07, 2023
The well-known TV series "Ramayan" cast members Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, have also been invited to the ceremony on January 22, 2024.
An invitation has already been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to the sources, the families of the kar sevaks, who were murdered by police bullets in Ayodhya, will also be invited to the ceremony.
VVIPs include industrialists Mukesh Ambai, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Yoga guru Ramdev is also included.
4,000 seers from all around the nation have also been invited by the trust.
"We have also invited journalists who supported the Ram temple movement through their newspapers, writings, and reporting," VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma stated.
Seven thousand people have been invited by the Ram Temple Trust, among them cricket legends Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are also there.
According to sources, billionaire businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, along with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, will attend the Ram temple's consecration ceremony.
