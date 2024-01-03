Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra’s family life, marriage and more

Vridhi Soodhan

Jan 03, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar got married to Anjali in 1995. She is 6 years older than him.

She is a pediatrician as well as a philanthropist.She was raised in an affluent Gujrati household.

They have 2 children, Sara and Arjun. Arjun is a cricketer and Sara is a fashion model.

Within the cricket world, Virender Sehwag is considered to be among the best players. Hence, many young women were disappointed by his marriage.

Virender Sehwag got married to his wife Aarti in 2004.

They have two kids, Aryavir and Vedant. Sehwag keeps posting pictures with his family.

Ashish Nehra’s wife is Rushma Nehra and they also have two kids.

Rushma is an artist and she is basically from Gujarat.

The couple got married in 2009 after a very long dating period.

