Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill back together after a brief break-up?

In an interesting star kid life update today, Sara Tendulkar and cricketer Shubman Gill seemed to have patched things up.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Friends to lovers? 

If reports are anything to go by, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have known each other for some time. 

Social media interactions  

Shubman and Sara used to follow each other and even their family members back in the day. 

Love is in the air? 

And thereafter the relationship rumours started spreading like wildfire.

Playing it safe

The two then stopped commenting on each others' posts and limited their social media interactions

Rumours were rife 

However, their dating rumours continued as netizens were quite hooked on this young couple. 

Break-up

After that, the rumours of Shubman and Sara calling it quits surfaced.  

Sara ka twist 

Later, Shubman grabbed headlines for his alleged appearances with Sara Ali Khan.

Sara ka Sara 

Sonam Bajwa also asked Shubman about his dating life and the two Sara's connected with his relationship rumours. 

Shubman's response 

The cricketer gave a vague response saying maybe he is dating, maybe he is not, generating more curiosity. 

Latest news

Recently, when Sachin Tendulkar wished Shubman on his birthday, it led to memes connecting it to Sara. 

The Patch up

As per a report in Filmfare, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are back in a relationship after their brief break up.

