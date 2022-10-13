Sara Tendulkar's love for nature and aesthetics 

We sifted through Sara Tendulkar's Instagram and were bowled over by her profile! It's all about love for nature and aesthetics. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Sara looks like the Jane of the Jungle, no? 

Sara looks like the Jane of the Jungle, no? 

Source: Bollywood

Nature's beauty 

Sara loves walking around where there's nature.

Source: Bollywood

Flower girl

Here's Sara, a flower, in a flower garden. 

Source: Bollywood

Sara and nature 

Look at the aesthetics of this shot. She looks like red riding hood, without the hood. 

Source: Bollywood

Sunkissed 

Sara loves the sun and the sun loves Sara!

Source: Bollywood

Paris bound 

Sara loves travelling too! Her pictures are unconventional and beautiful!

Source: Bollywood

Lost in jungle

Sara's Instagram is LIT! Look at this awesome picture, as if it has a story of its own. 

Source: Bollywood

Poser

Sara loves posing against greens it seems 

Source: Bollywood

Aesthetics vibe check

Sara has a great aesthetic sense. She loves flowers too!

Source: Bollywood

Sara is a waterbaby 

A waterbaby and nature lover with an impeccable aesthetic sense, Sara is a beautiful person inside out. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi: TV Jodis that are forever

 Find Out More