Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a summer siren in these Top 10 pics

Sachin Tendulkar's adorable kid Sara Tendulkar knows to look like a princess in whatever she wears. Check out her summer fashion which is mesmerising.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

Summer vibes

Sachin Tendulkar's young daughter Sara looks cool in this grey coloured summer outfit.

Coolest

Sara looks all things chic in this white shrug, denim and purple crop top.

Flower girl

A pretty small white flower on your tresses will make you look sexy like Sara in your attire.

Queen

Sara looks regal in this mustard coloured outfit which she wore for campaigning a clothing brand.

Striking

A floral dress will make you look aesthetic like the star kid.

Hottest

A red dress is all you need like Sara has to look elegant. Here, she is seen standing opopsite October star Banita Sandhu.

Summer diaries

For summers, you need a floral outfit like Sara has with aviators.

Off-duty look

An off-shoulder dress never goes out of fashion.

Cutest

Sara looks like a goddess in this white sleeveless dress.

Summer look

All you need is summer drink and a sexy blaxk outfit like Sara has to look hot.

