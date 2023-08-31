Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is the new Gen-Z fashionista

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is the ultimate fashion queen.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is the new Gen-Z fashionista

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar manages to look drop dead gorgeous in every frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotness personified

The 25-year-old diva is ruling hearts with her Gen-Z fashion and is the ultimate style queen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nails every look

Sara Tendulkar carries every outfit with much ease and is a muse for photographers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boss lady vibes

Sara Tendulkar wore a short brown bodycon dress with quarter sleeves and looked beautiful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chic and classy

The diva opted for a simple yet sassy look. Donned a crop top and jeans with a white shrug.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gen Z kids, take cues

Sara Tendulkar turns on the heat with her perfect infectious smile and we cannot take our eyes off her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simply supreme

Sara Tendulkar looks ethereal in a traditional salwar kameez and will surely take your breath away.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Style inspo

Sara Tendulkar's stylish pictures will make you go weak in the knees. Isn’t her cuteness captivating?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The charmer

Sara Tendulkar is a fashionista who knows how to turn heads with her fashion statements.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashion goals

Sara Tendulkar slays with her casual looks and often leaves netizens' hearts fluttering with her minimal style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dazzling queen

Sara Tendulkar's effortless fashion game has made her a social media sensation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sartorial choices

Sara Tendulkar is already inspiring many with her fashion choices. She looks breathtaking in every frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 thrillers on OTT that are full of suspense and drama

 

 Find Out More