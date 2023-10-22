Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar makes heads turn in a body hugging black gown

Sara Tendulkar was spotted in Mumbai in companionship with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thandani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, has returned to India, and she's making the most of it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara was spotted in the city and cheerfully posed for the paparazzi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara donned a chic, black fitted dress with a wide neckline and delicate strappy details, radiating elegance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She opted for subtle makeup, and her hair was neatly tied in a high ponytail with charming tiny braids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Completing her look, Sara carried a glittering clutch and kept it simple with beige heels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During her city outing, Sara was seen with Rasha Thandani, the daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar has expressed her interest in Bollywood, and last year, she became a muse for designer Anita Dongre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The media has often linked Sara with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, which has garnered much attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara was also seen passionately supporting Shubman Gill during an India vs. Bangladesh World Cup match in Pune.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara's return to India has been marked by style and Bollywood aspirations, and her presence has continued to attract public interest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!