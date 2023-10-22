Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar makes heads turn in a body hugging black gown

Sara Tendulkar was spotted in Mumbai in companionship with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thandani.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Sara Tendulkar Returns India

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, has returned to India, and she's making the most of it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

City Outing

Sara was spotted in the city and cheerfully posed for the paparazzi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elegant Black Gown

Sara donned a chic, black fitted dress with a wide neckline and delicate strappy details, radiating elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Minimalist Styling

She opted for subtle makeup, and her hair was neatly tied in a high ponytail with charming tiny braids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sparkling Clutch

Completing her look, Sara carried a glittering clutch and kept it simple with beige heels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Companions in Fun

During her city outing, Sara was seen with Rasha Thandani, the daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood Aspirations

Sara Tendulkar has expressed her interest in Bollywood, and last year, she became a muse for designer Anita Dongre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romantic Link

The media has often linked Sara with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, which has garnered much attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheering in the Stands

Sara was also seen passionately supporting Shubman Gill during an India vs. Bangladesh World Cup match in Pune.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elegance and Glamour

Sara's return to India has been marked by style and Bollywood aspirations, and her presence has continued to attract public interest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3: Top 10 reasons why Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film will be as big as Gadar 2, Jawan

 

 Find Out More