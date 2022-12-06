Sara's schooling

She did the same at Dhirubai Ambani International School. For her graduation, she went to London.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Sara's graduation school

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter has done her studies in medicine at University College, London.

A model too

Sara has also done modelling for different clothing brands reportedly. She had done the same opposite actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff who is Ahan Shetty's girlfriend.

Travel goals

Sara adores travelling and reportedly has been to many countries worldwide like France, England, Indonesia, Dubai to name a few.

How Sara got her name

Reportedly her dad Sachin named her Sara post he won the Sahara Cup.

Sara trivia

Sara's dad Sachin won the Sahara Cup in his first tournament when he was the Indian cricket captain back in 1997. Sara's name hence is special to him.

Sara's dating life

There were rumours that Sara was dating cricketer Shubman Gill.

Sara's current boyfriend

Neither Sara nor Shubman have confirmed that they are seeing each other. So it looks like she is single.

Star kid

Sara will surely do wonders as she has an alluring beauty and also likes to dress up nicely.

About Sara's family

Sara's mom Anjali is a doctor and everyone knows that Sachin is the god of cricket.

