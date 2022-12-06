She did the same at Dhirubai Ambani International School. For her graduation, she went to London.Source: Bollywood
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter has done her studies in medicine at University College, London.Source: Bollywood
Sara has also done modelling for different clothing brands reportedly. She had done the same opposite actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff who is Ahan Shetty's girlfriend.Source: Bollywood
Sara adores travelling and reportedly has been to many countries worldwide like France, England, Indonesia, Dubai to name a few.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly her dad Sachin named her Sara post he won the Sahara Cup.Source: Bollywood
Sara's dad Sachin won the Sahara Cup in his first tournament when he was the Indian cricket captain back in 1997. Sara's name hence is special to him.Source: Bollywood
There were rumours that Sara was dating cricketer Shubman Gill.Source: Bollywood
Neither Sara nor Shubman have confirmed that they are seeing each other. So it looks like she is single.Source: Bollywood
Sara will surely do wonders as she has an alluring beauty and also likes to dress up nicely.Source: Bollywood
Sara's mom Anjali is a doctor and everyone knows that Sachin is the god of cricket.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!