Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's party ready looks to steal

Sara Tendulkar is the prettiest daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. Take a look at her party looks which are very inspirational and steal-worthy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Ethnic lover

Sara likes to look pretty in every frame and we love her kurti set collections, like this green one.

Sweet Miss Tendulkar

Sara is surely a pretty famous youth icon for today's generation. She is the prettiest doctor in town.

Shadi ready

This orange lehenga of Sara's totally makes her look like a bride. Don't you think so?

Self-made

Sara, from a pretty young age, is independent and believes in making a niche for her self.

Glittery life

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter was seen wearing a skimpy top and totally following the pub culture.

Party babe

Sara is pretty fond of house parties and is often seen doing the same with her gang of friends.

Trivia

Sara was named after the 'Sahara Cup'- it was the first game her dad Sachin won in 1997 as India's captain.

Date look

If you are going for an afternoon date with bae then all you need is a white tank top and a glass of hot drink.

Famous look

Sara is often seen keeping her tresses open in parties and is one of the utmost famous celeb star kids in the sports fraternity.

Hardworking Sara

Sara made her dad Sachin proud when she graduated in medicine from the University College of London.

