Gymming

She is often seen outside the gym and reportedly likes to do functional and weight lifting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Loves cardio

Apart from running, Sara reportedly also likes swimming, walking and likes to exercise in the morning.

Source: Bollywood

Running

Sara loves to take part in marathons and also loves to jog. This is a part of her cardio routine.

Source: Bollywood

Consistency

The star believes in maintaining consistency and never skips her workout sessions.

Source: Bollywood

Sara's fitness mantra

She likes to keep her weekend workout light and reportedly prefers to just go for a swim in the weekends.

Source: Bollywood

Healthy eating

The young lady likes to include a lot of greens and fruits in her diet.

Source: Bollywood

Loves to cook

Reportedly, Sara likes to cook for herself and her family. She likes to eat home-cooked food.

Source: Bollywood

Yoga

The full Tendulkar family likes to do yoga which keeps them fit and healthy at the same time.

Source: Bollywood

Stunning

Sara often posts stunning snaps of herself post her workouts.

Source: Bollywood

About Sara

She has graduated in medicine from University College, London.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nora Fatehi lives life Queen size

 Find Out More