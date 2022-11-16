Pretty as a painting

Sara styled her black top with red bold lipstick. She also left her tresses open and applied highlighter on her cheek bone.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Fashion icon

If you want to add a feminine look to your nighout then bookmark this ruffled blouse that Sara has worn.

Source: Bollywood

Sultry in black

Sachin Tendulkars daughter Sara looked dazzling in this off-shoulder black lehenga designed by Monica and Karishma from JADE.

Source: Bollywood

Black perfection

Sara looked stunning in this black jacket, tank top and black coloured mask.

Source: Bollywood

Hair done properly

If you are planning to have a night out party then part your hair neatly like Sara did. You can also use bobby pins near the crown area.

Source: Bollywood

Chic look

Sara looked cute in the black top and kept her hair in a neat way.

Source: Bollywood

Cute smile

A smile is the best outfit that Sara knows to carry and the proof of the same is this snap.

Source: Bollywood

Vision in black

The diva looked beautiful as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, Paris.

Source: Bollywood

Back to basics

Sara looked ultra gorgeous in this black coloured strapless dress which is ideal for a date night.

Source: Bollywood

Stylish woman

We love the way Sara is flaunting her jawline in this black coloured Indo-western top.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Complete list of Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses

 Find Out More