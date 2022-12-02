Sachin Tendulkar's daughter loves to party with her squad in Mumbai and post cute pictures of herself.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to wear a cute outfit then let your hairdown like Sara did and rock it up.Source: Bollywood
A sexy black dress always does wonder in any party. Sara riased the glam quotient with this snap.Source: Bollywood
The young model is giving a tough fight to her peers Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor who are known for their party looks.Source: Bollywood
If you want to have a fuss-free and elegant look, don a bindi for all your Indian parties. You will look elegant and go for less jewellery.Source: Bollywood
Sara's sartorial choices always make her look sultry and how? She has done her studies from University College of London.Source: Bollywood
Sara looks party ready with her pretty face, sweet and simple style and striking vibe.Source: Bollywood
This picture will surely bring a smile to your face and crave you to look the best in your Saturday night party.Source: Bollywood
If you want to be the showstopper at a party then opt for dewy or subtle makeup and make memories at the balcony.Source: Bollywood
Sara loves to party in black dress and heels.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!