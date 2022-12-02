Party look

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter loves to party with her squad in Mumbai and post cute pictures of herself.

Natural best

If you are planning to wear a cute outfit then let your hairdown like Sara did and rock it up.

Party mood

A sexy black dress always does wonder in any party. Sara riased the glam quotient with this snap.

Stylish choice

The young model is giving a tough fight to her peers Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor who are known for their party looks.

Hues of desi vibe

If you want to have a fuss-free and elegant look, don a bindi for all your Indian parties. You will look elegant and go for less jewellery.

Ravishing

Sara's sartorial choices always make her look sultry and how? She has done her studies from University College of London.

Stand out look

Sara looks party ready with her pretty face, sweet and simple style and striking vibe.

Weekend sorted

This picture will surely bring a smile to your face and crave you to look the best in your Saturday night party.

Minimum makeup

If you want to be the showstopper at a party then opt for dewy or subtle makeup and make memories at the balcony.

Black beauty

Sara loves to party in black dress and heels.

