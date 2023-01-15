Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's Top 10 pics that are all about happy vibes

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is a stunner in herself. Her photos speak volumes about her positive personality. Take a look at her cute snaps here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023

When in Goa

Sara was exuding Goan vibes as she was looking hot in a maxi dress at Goa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Water girl

Sara often heads to beach destinations and we love her pool side fashion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classy

We love the off-shoulder outfit Sara has worn as her smile radiates positivity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charming

Sara looks cute in this purple coloured crop top which she teamed up with pyjamas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balcony look

Sara looks the happiest in this frame and we wonder what was making her smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Slaying it

The single lady was seen swirling on the beach in an orange-coloured flowy dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy picture

Sara is known for showing off her radiant smile and is also known for posting cute photos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golden hour

Sara slayed the golden hour in a printed dress in which she totally rocked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wedding look

Sara looked alluring in a purple coloured lehenga which you can wear for your budfdies wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect shot

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara has done modelling and surely is the next diva in making.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sai Pallavi, Manushi Chillar and more stars who went to medical school

 

 Find Out More