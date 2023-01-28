Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's Top 10 prettiest vacation pics

Sara Tendulkar's vacation pictures are all things adorable, fashionable and sassy. Take a look at the same right here which is unmissable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2023

Most loved milennial girl

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is one of the most loved kids who already has a huge fan base.

Loves travelling

Sara loves travelling abroad and showing off her quirky fashion sense which is totally mind-blowing.

When in Budapest

Sara was seen celebrating her quarter century birthday in Budapest which was cool.

Mentally in Budapest

Sara did go back to her university, but mentally she was always in Budapest.

Vacation diaries

Sara often shares glimpses from her scintillating vacation diaries.

Hungary

The star kid also loves to go to good eatery joints when in Hungary.

Global vacation

Sara loves to holiday in different parts of India as well and is a big time foodie.

Model

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter has also taken baby steps into the world of modelling.

Simple

Sara loves to dress in a simple, easy and breezy way when she is on her vacations.

About Sara

She has graduated in medicine from University College of London where she pursued her education.

