Top 10 Indian web series based on novels you need to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
A Suitable Boy on Netflix is adapted from Vikram Seth novel of the same name.
The Empire streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is based on Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford.
Bard of Blood is based on the novel of the same name by Billal Siddiqui.
State of Siege: 26/11 on Zee 5 is based on Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 a book by Sandeep Unnithan.
Leila on Netflix is based on a dystopian novel by Prayaag Akbar.
The Netflix series Sacred Games is based on a novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra.
The Final Call on Zee 5 is based on 2015 book I Will Go with You by Priya Kumar.
The Married Woman on Alt Balaji is based on Manju Kapur's book, A Married Woman.
Parchhayee on Zee 5 shows horror and ghosts stories by Ruskin Bond.
The Night Manager streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the book by John Le Carre.
