Top 10 Indian web series based on novels you need to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

A Suitable Boy on Netflix is adapted from Vikram Seth novel of the same name.

The Empire streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is based on Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford.

Bard of Blood is based on the novel of the same name by Billal Siddiqui.

State of Siege: 26/11 on Zee 5 is based on Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 a book by Sandeep Unnithan.

Leila on Netflix is based on a dystopian novel by Prayaag Akbar.

The Netflix series Sacred Games is based on a novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra.

The Final Call on Zee 5 is based on 2015 book I Will Go with You by Priya Kumar.

The Married Woman on Alt Balaji is based on Manju Kapur's book, A Married Woman.

Parchhayee on Zee 5 shows horror and ghosts stories by Ruskin Bond.

The Night Manager streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the book by John Le Carre.

