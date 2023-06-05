Top 10 web shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Take a look at these popular web shows which you should not miss at all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023
Sacred Games on Netflix is a must-watch as it is about a gang boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video shows the lawless city of Mirzapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who is from the National Investigation Agency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice on Disney+Hotstar is all about sex, drugs and murder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe on Amazon Prime Video is about how the love of a father can save a life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory is a must-watch for all students on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is a full-on comedy drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video will showcase you shocking discoveries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a must watch on Sony.LivSource: Bollywoodlife.com
These web series have been rated as per IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
