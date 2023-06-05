Top 10 web shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Take a look at these popular web shows which you should not miss at all.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

Sacred Games

Sacred Games on Netflix is a must-watch as it is about a gang boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video shows the lawless city of Mirzapur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man

The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who is from the National Investigation Agency.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice on Disney+Hotstar is all about sex, drugs and murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breathe

Breathe on Amazon Prime Video is about how the love of a father can save a life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breathe

Breathe on Amazon Prime Video is about how the love of a father can save a life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory

Kota Factory is a must-watch for all students on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is a full-on comedy drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video will showcase you shocking discoveries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a must watch on Sony.Liv

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Web shows

These web series have been rated as per IMDB.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 300+ and 200+ crore grossing Hindi films to watch on Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More