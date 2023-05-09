Why birthday girl Sai Pallavi prefers no makeup?  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Sai Pallavi turns 31! Can you believe it? 

She is a natural beauty! 

Sai doesn't like to wear makeup at all. Even in films. 

Sai shares she feels confident without makeup. 

Sai reveals that she was a very insecure person. 

The Pushpa 2 actress shares that there's a lot of pressure to look perfect. 

She believes she is doing fine without makeup. But to each their own. 

She battled with acne, but after seeing the response to her debut, Premam, she realised confidence is the real beauty. 

Sai Pallavi's no-makeup looks are quite famous. 

Did you know, she also refused to endorse a face-cream brand despite a whopping fee?  

